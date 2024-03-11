Milton Keynes town mourns the sad death of 'Bushman', the biggest and most vibrant character it had ever seen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A town is mourning a vibrant character who spent his life dancing, laughing and chatting in its streets.

Andrew Luntadila called himself ‘Bushman’ and was known to almost every resident of Newport Pagnell.

He was a familiar sight on the town’s streets, where he chatted to residents, enchanted young children, and entertained people with his songs and dances in all weathers.

Andrew, aka Bushman, as everyone in Newport Pagnell will remember him

Sadly, Andrew was found dead in his flat in the town at the beginning of the month. Concerned members of the public had reported that he’d not been seen for a while and police forced an entry to conduct a welfare check.

Andrew, who hailed originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was in his early to mid sixties and had heart problems for which he had hospital appointments. A post mortem has been carried out but the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

His case is still with the coroner and people are waiting to hear whether any family has been traced or whether he will face a ‘Pauper’s funeral’ – a very basic cremation paid for by the local authority.

Meanwhile town vicar Nick Evans has vowed that, whatever happens, local people will have a chance to pay their respects at a memorial service in the town’s St Peter and St Paul Church, where Andrew was a frequent visitor.

Andrew, aka 'Bushman' with Newport Pagnell Town Councillor Scott Humphries

"We will waive all the usual costs and give him what he deserves. He was a good man – a Christian with a vibrant and colourful character and a gentle nature that will be sadly missed,” said Rev Evans.

Meanwhile the people of Newport Pagnell, a town known for its caring residents, have paid tribute to Andrew on social media.

One man wrote: “He was from The Democratic Republic of the Congo and also spent time in Barnet before he lived in Newport Pagnell, where he became known as a local football coach for the refugee kids."

He recalled Bushman’s songs, including ‘We guna make a Zillion’ and ‘leave me alone or give me a loan’.

'Bushman' in a rare quiet moment with some young friends in Newport Pagnell

"These songs were sadly never recorded but caught the eye of local music promoters, which resulted in him headlining his own festival called Bushfest at The Plough.. Rest in peace King, Fly high.”

A woman wrote: “My memory is hearing his hearty laugh whilst walking along through town, carrying his bag and wooden stick. He enjoyed popping into church. I was little apprehensive, but he had a big smile and encouraged people to smile and sing. Such a character and friendly soul.”

Another reader said: “We shared our journeys of faith, love of music...He was also great chatting to my kids too. Not many adults take much of an interest in what kids are up to but he always had time to listen to them.”

One woman shared her memory of ‘Bushman’ dancing with her toddler in the street, while another said: “He was a lovely man, we chatted many times when we passed in town about books, plants and the Congo.”

One post summed up the town’s views: “Let's give Uncle Bush the send off he deserves with music and love.”