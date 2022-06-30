Milton Keynes town prepares for Big Street Eat

The event will be held on Saturday July 30 in Bletchley and is organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council along with local businesses and community groups.

Free to attend, its aim is to celebrating the diversity and culture of communities in the area.

It is billed as a “huge celebration” of art, culture, music, food and entertainment that everyone can fully immerse themselves in.

There will be stage areas, a pop up art gallery, street performers, community stalls and more than 25 different types of cuisine on Queensway.

Working with local music promoters, the Bletchley Big Steet Eat will also host an exciting and diverse line up of performers throughout the day . These will include Desi Dancers alongside a mechanical Elephant, a Mini Holi Festival of Colour and Chinese Fan Dancers.

Seven restaurants will be taking part and creating al fresco dining for the day. One of them is Nana Aba’s, whose owner Eunice Arhin said: “We are really excited to bring a slice of Africa to the streets of Queensway. This is a great way to engage with the community and celebrate our culture along with others.”

The town council is working with many community groups to bring stalls which not only provide information and promote their communities but can bring interactive educational value, such as learning a new language or a new skill. Some of the community groups attending the event include: Q Alliance, Caribbean Heritage Group and Girl Pack.

The town council’s Support Services Officer Louise Salmon said: “This is a really exciting way to bring the High Street alive this summer. We are looking forward to bringing a family friendly event with a packed schedule of entertainment, music, and food. It is so important that we support local businesses and the wider community as well as bring events with a difference to Bletchley.”