Milton Keynes town to stage its own festival for lovers of books and culture

By Sally Murrer
Published 7th Aug 2024, 13:06 BST

Lovers of culture and books from all over Milton Keynes are invited to join a special festival in Newport Pagnell.

The very first Cultural and Literary Festival is being organised by an independent committee and the Newport Pagnell Town Council.

It will be held on Saturday September 14 at Riverside Meadow, between 12 noon and 5 pm.

A town council spokesperson said: “There will be plenty to do and see... Come and celebrate our shared and diverse heritages through art, dance, food, fashion, music and books.

Newport Pagnell is staging its first culture and literary festical this September

"Sit back and enjoy the live music from around the world on stage, take a wander around the stalls, food and drink vendors and try out foods from a host of different countries. Pop in to the literary and art marquees to admire local talent with a chance to purchase their works.”

There will also be Red Phoenix Storytelling live on stage and a fashion show demonstrating clothing from various cultures.

