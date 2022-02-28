Milton Keynes town will get its own film in bid to attract more visitors

The historic town of Stony Stratford is to be the star of a film to showcase all the town has to offer.

The government has given a grant from a fund designed to increase footfall in towns, and the money will pay for a professional filmmaker and producer.

"It is intended that part of this grant should fund a promotional film to showcase all the things that are good about Stony Stratford. It is envisaged that the successful tender will incorporate the design, filming and compilation of the film, together with integral soundtrack, as well as a programme of publication of sponsored posts on social media platforms," said a spokesman for Stony Stratford Town Council.

Stony Stratford. Image: Stony Stratford Town Council

They are working together with the town's business association, and 'brainstorming' group has been set up to produce ideas of what should be included in the film.

Areas that will be covered include the High Street, Swinfens Yard, Market Square, Stratford Arcade, Timor Court and Odells Yard. There will also be a portion of riverside, nature reserve, car parking, electric charging points, listed buildings, children’s play areas as well as some live music and sports/dance activities.

If possible, include night-time images and some from different times of year will be included.

With a target demographic of eight to 80 year olds, the film will include verse and also some soundtracks from resident musicians.

Stony Stratford. Image: Stony Stratford Town Council

Additional visual interest will come from the Town Crier, the Bards of Stony Stratford, the local ballet school and tennis, croquet, bowls, football, cricket clubs.

It will also cover Wesley’s Tree, Apple Day, Folk on the Green, Classic and Vintage Stony car event, Stony's Christmas Lights and lantern parade and the town's spectacular summer flower baskets.

The spokesman said: "Stony Stratford Town Council and the Business Association would like to work closely with the successful tenderer to make use their creative abilities and to follow their advice and guidance in what is a daily-shifting fast media environment.

"The purpose of the film is to broadcast on a variety of social media platforms Stony Stratford in the best possible light to attract footfall for shopping essentials and gifts, leisure visits for sporting or other activities and to surrounding countryside and night-time venues.

Stony Stratford's flower displays will feature in the film