Milton Keynes toy maker immortalises 'gurning raver guy' who became internet sensation

A city toy maker has produced an action figure based on the famous ‘gurning raver guy’ who once took the internet by storm.

Joe Slinn specialises in crafting detailed display pieces, many of them from the 90s rave era, under the name of Shark Sandwich Toys.

He decided to make a plastic model of Shaun Jackson, who became an unlikely meme back in 2014 when a video showing him dancing in a Preston nightclub went viral on the internet.

Shaun’s enthusiastic moves and facial expressions prompted more than 10 million views of the YouTube video, which is titled Bounce by the Ounce.

Viewers dubbed him the ‘gurning raver guy’ and the name stuck.

Joe said: “I decided to put out a toy based on the viral video…and my toy has gone viral too. I 've had constant orders every day for two weeks since the day I released the toy and it’s still going.”

The remarkably detailed figure has also hit the headlines of publications included Ladbible, DJ Mag and EDM.

The toy is being snapped up by rave fans

Joe produced the toy with the help of Justin Turner, who is a partner in Raindance promotions. They got in contact with Shaun Jackson, a plasterer who is now in his fifties, and got his approval to make the figure.

"Within three weeks Shark Sandwich Toys released the toy and the rest is history,” said Joe.