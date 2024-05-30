Milton Keynes trampoline park announces new all-night sleepover sessions for children
Gravity Active in the Xscape has launched the sleepover sessions this week – and at a cost of £32.95 per person, it can work out cheaper than a baby sitter.
The Gravity Active Sleepovers guarantee an action-packed itinerary filled with fun, laughter, and excitement, all under one roof, say the company bosses.
Children and teens will experience an out-of-hours bounce followed by activities or a movie.
There will be evening snacks on sale and a continental breakfast will be provided in the morning.
Designed for 35 people at a time, the sleepovers cater for organised groups such as cubs, Brownies, Beavers, school groups, or sports teams.
Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, said: “At Gravity Active, we're thrilled to introduce our new Sleepover package, offering an exhilarating blend of adventure and relaxation. We believe it's the perfect opportunity for groups to bond, create lasting memories, and experience the joy of bouncing together.
"Get ready to redefine the sleepover experience with Gravity Active – where every moment is filled with joy and friendship.”
Bookings are available now and can be made emailing [email protected]. To find out more information about the sleepovers, click here.
An allocated sleeping are will be available and youngsters should bring a sleeping bag, floor mat , pillow and pyjamas. Water bottles and torches are also advised, as well as money for snacks from the Gravity café.