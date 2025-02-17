Milton Keynes University Hospital asks patients to rate their stay and treatment

Milton Keynes University Hospital is urging patients to take part in a survey to rate the care and treatment they received there.

The Adult Inpatient Survey survey invites people to share their experiences in confidence to enable hospital bosses to understand what they need to improve.

It is led by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and is one of five major surveys that take place at MKUH every year.

Patients aged 16 plus, who stayed in the hospital for one night or more during November 2024, can take part and they will receive their surveys by post over the coming weeks.

MKUH

Its questions cover a wide range of aspects including quality of care, communication with hospital staff and on-site facilities. Survey results are expected to be published later this year.

Julie Goodman, MKUH Head of Patient and Family Experience, said: “Feedback from our patients is vital and helps us to understand what we need to improve, as well as where we’re doing a good job. I would like to actively encourage every patient who receives a survey invitation to please take time to share their experiences with us.

"This hospital exists to serve the needs of local people. The more patient voices we get to hear, the better we can shape our services to suit the diverse and changing needs of our fast-growing city.”

MKUH has 550 beds and employs over 4,000 staff who care for over half a million patients every year. But Milton Keynes is one of the fastest-growing cities in the UK and, as a result, demands on the hospital are continually increasing.