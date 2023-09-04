Medical negligence has resulted in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust paying out £2,882,328 in compensation during the last year, data has shown.

The news comes after NHS Resolution, which handles medical negligence claims on behalf of NHS Trusts, revealed that negligence payments had risen nationally by 9.9% from 2021/22 to 2022/23.

Data from LegalExpert.co.uk found that 75 medical negligence claims were lodged against the MK hospital trust from July 2022 to July 2023.

MKUH

Medical negligence occurs when a healthcare professional provides substandard care to a patient that falls below the standard expected of any healthcare professional.

A claim may arise if the patient subsequently suffers unnecessary or avoidable harm.

Nick Banks, Head of Medical Negligence at JF Law (which owns the Legal Expert brand), warned that the consequences for medical negligence can be “devastating”.

He said: “As well as the obvious emotional impact, injuries and bereavements can cause a bigger financial impact than many households can bear, particularly in the current cost of living crisis, when many are already struggling to make ends meet.

“Whilst some people understandably worry that making a claim will affect front line care, the reality is that hospitals and GPs are always insured against such claims.

“As such, any damages owed are paid by the insurers, and do not affect the care other patients are receiving.”

A father-of-two died of sepsis three days after being sent home from A&E with antibiotics, an inquest heard.

One of the latest medical negligence cases facing MK Hospital is that of Alex Blewitt, 48, who died in July 2022 after suffering a cardiac arrest caused by a perforated bowel and sepsis.

An inquest heard he was sent home from Milton Keynes University Hospital with antibiotics for a suspected urinary tract infection, but sadly died two days later.

Senior Milton Keynes coroner Dr Sean Cummings said at the inquest that Mr Blewitt's death was avoidable and promptly issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report.

Lawyers are now pursuing a medical negligence claim against the hospital trust on behalf of Mr Blewitt's family.