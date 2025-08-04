Milton Keynes University Hospital has launched a campaign to protect its 4,400 staff from violence and abuse.

The Operation Cavell campaign will see every incident of assault or hate crime against hospital staff reviewed by senior police officers.

The coordinated approach between the local NHS Trust, police force and Crown Prosecution Service aims to send the message that violence and abuse against hospital staff is taken seriously and is not just ‘part of the job.’

National data shows a rising trend of violence and abuse against healthcare workers, with one in seven reporting physical violence from patients, relatives or the public last year.

Milton Keynes University Hospital’s chief corporate services officer Kate Jarman said: “We want to reverse the worrying trend of violence and abuse against trust staff and prevent it from happening in the first place.

“Our staff come to work to improve the lives of others, and they should expect their place of work to be safe.

“Launching Operation Cavell strengthens our commitment to the wellbeing of every colleague and aims to inspire staff to have confidence in reporting every incident.

“We are grateful to Thames Valley Police for standing with us and reinforcing their support for tackling this really serious issue.”

Inspector Shay Harper from Thames Valley Police added: “We want to actively encourage Milton Keynes University Hospital staff to report incidents and feel safe in the knowledge that we will take action.

“Crimes against our hardworking NHS colleagues take many forms, including verbal abuse and serious physical violence.

“Operation Cavell will underscore our commitment to bringing offenders to justice and remind the public of their obligations to our much-valued healthcare workers.”

