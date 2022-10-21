Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for 60 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was up from 48 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at he hospital occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 58% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 38.

Covid cases are on the rise with Milton Keynes Hospital currently caring for 60 patients

Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.