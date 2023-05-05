Milton Keynes vape company produces world's most bizarre coronation souvenir - 'sausage finger' vapes

A Milton Keynes company has won hands down the title of producing the most bizarre piece of royal memorabilia.

Riot Labs, based in Bletchley, has launched a commemorative 10-piece collection of vapes modelled on the King’s famous ‘sausage-shaped’ fingers.

The collection, which sells for £49.99, even includes a pinky finger sporting a sovereign ring.

King Charles during his visit to MK earlier this year

A spokesman for the vape and e-liquid company said: “You heard that right - you can now puff and suck away on one of King Charles’ famous digits, including his sovereign-clad pinky ring finger. Though the cheeky sausages at Riot Labs recommend storing them as collector’s item for years to come.”

Recent media comments from Daniel Wade, manager at Paul Fraser Collectibles, revealed the more unique the better when it comes to bagging something that could be a collector’s item years down the line.

“Memorabilia will be produced in such large numbers that there will be insufficient rarity to drive prices upwards in years to come. Plus, so many people today have the idea of buying memorabilia as an investment that many owners will keep them in pristine condition – meaning the market will be saturated for decades”, he said.

A limited number off the Riot Coronation Collection will go on sale from today. The vape flavours are even Royal themed, with Victoria Sponge, Scotch Egg, Breakfast Tea, Coronation Chicken, and Champagne included in the set.

The sausage finger vape collection

Riot Labs CEO, Ben Johnson, said: “Prince Phillip was a heavy smoker, Prince Harry loved a fag, and even the Queen Consort enjoyed lighting up. At an important juncture in our Royal timeline, we wanted to commemorate King Charles' with this unique 10-piece collection based on the Kings' famous digits.

“It's a bit of Coronation fun but based on the expert comments, the collection could make you more than 10-digits richer in 50 years-time."

The NHS says vapes not recommended for non-smokers and cannot be sold to people under 18 years old.

Their website states: “Vaping is not completely risk-free, but it poses a small fraction of the risk of smoking cigarettes. The long-term risks of vaping are not yet clear...The liquid and vapour contain some potentially harmful chemicals also found in cigarette smoke, but at a much lower level.”