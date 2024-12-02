Milton Keynes' very own Christmas single has now been released - and it needs your support to make it big
The song was released yesterday (Sunday) by the popular MK band called Francis and fans are hoping it will make the charts – or even the Xmas number 1.
Called “I Know That Christmas”, it’s described “a heartfelt ode to love, wrapped in the warmth of classic festive vibes”.
Francis, under the hashtag ‘#listentofrancis’, is urging people to listen to it, download it or stream it to help it be a success.
The band has already cemented its place as one of the most exciting names in the live music scene and its performances have won international acclaim.
With more than 2,500 gigs to their name, Francic members have headlined iconic venues like Lock, Stock & Barrel in Dubai and shared the stages with legends such as Sam Smith and Guns N' Roses at the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
There is already a partnership with Universal Music as well as collaborations with Yamaha Guitars and Marshall Amps.
The Christmas song began as a simple guitar riff inspired by Led Zeppelin and evolved into a complete track last year, said Francis singer, guitarist and pianist Alex Wesley.
It ends with church bells and poignantly these were recorded on the day of the funeral of Alex’s beloved grandmother Barbara.
