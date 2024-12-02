Milton Keynes' very own Christmas single has now been released - and it needs your support to make it big

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here’s your chance to listen to MK’s very own Christmas single, written and performed by a talented local band.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The song was released yesterday (Sunday) by the popular MK band called Francis and fans are hoping it will make the charts – or even the Xmas number 1.

Called “I Know That Christmas”, it’s described “a heartfelt ode to love, wrapped in the warmth of classic festive vibes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis, under the hashtag ‘#listentofrancis’, is urging people to listen to it, download it or stream it to help it be a success.

The song is called I Know That Christmas

The band has already cemented its place as one of the most exciting names in the live music scene and its performances have won international acclaim.

With more than 2,500 gigs to their name, Francic members have headlined iconic venues like Lock, Stock & Barrel in Dubai and shared the stages with legends such as Sam Smith and Guns N' Roses at the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

There is already a partnership with Universal Music as well as collaborations with Yamaha Guitars and Marshall Amps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas song began as a simple guitar riff inspired by Led Zeppelin and evolved into a complete track last year, said Francis singer, guitarist and pianist Alex Wesley.

Francis perform nationally as well as locally

It ends with church bells and poignantly these were recorded on the day of the funeral of Alex’s beloved grandmother Barbara.

You can hear the song on Amazon Music here, or on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer, Boomplay or Tida through the link here.