Milton Keynes' very own 'Spiderman' reveals how he lives with 121 TARANTULAS in his home

A Milton Keynes man obsessed with horror films has revealed how he shares his life with his wife, six children and 121 pet tarantulas.

Spider man Steve Thornton, 39, is an expert at building horror-inspired enclosures for his creatures and has a special eerie wall of cages in his Two Mile Ash living room.

The enclosures are are lit up at night when the family gather to watch TV.

Steve's creations have become so popular that he has his own Tarantula Tastic Enclosures channel on YouTube with thousands of subscribers and an Instagram page followed by 10,600 people.

Steve Thornton, 49, began collecting the spiders 13 years ago and his brood is now worth around £4,000.

But the wood machinist admits his real buzz comes from designing and making the tarantula enclosures, which are all inspired by his love of horror films.

Each creature's home has its own theme, ranging from zombies and aliens to his current project - the American Werewolf in London.

His favourite is the Friday the 13th enclosure. "That's one of my favourite horror films," he said.

Other themes include Elm Street, The Evil Dead and Michael Myers Halloween.

Tarantulas have venom glands and inject venom into their prey through their fangs, But, in reality, the bite is no worse than a bee sting, say enthusiasts.

Ironically Steve, despite loving his tarantulas - is scared of common house spiders that dare to come into his home.

Meanwhile his wife valiantly bites her lip about Steve's passion for his pets.

"She’s not a fan but puts up with it all - even though I’m slowly taking the house over with my collection!" he said.

"It’s a passion and with the YouTube channel, I love showing people how to make the enclosures."

Steve, who has a son with autism, has also used his spider home-making skills to benefit for the National Autistic Society.

So far he has raised more than £2,000 for the charity after auctioning some of his enclosures at spider shows in the UK and by offering them as raffle prizes.

See our gallery of photos for a selection of his creepy cages.

