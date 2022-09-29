Milton Keynes vet practice will now offer greater access after joining forces with Hampden

The Best Friends Vet Group practice in Shenley Brook End is now part of Hampden Vets, part of a group with more than 7,400 employees working in nearly 500 sites across the UK.

The same Best Friends vets will continue to work there and they have assured people that their pets will receive the same care.

Their pets’ details will be automatically transferred to Hamden and there will be no change for members of the practice’s Pet Health Plan.

The same vets will work at the practice.

Hamden Vets, which is part of VetPartners, say clients will benefit from more appointments being available, as new vets are joining the Shenley team.

Pet owners will also now have access to facilities at Hampden’s 24-hour small animal veterinary hospital in Aylesbury, which has the latest hi-tech equipment and is open 365 days a year.

Hampden Vets Clinical Director Dr Luke Cottis said this week: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming pets and their owners through the doors of our new Shenley practice. It is very positive for local pet owners, because as well as benefiting from the care of our veterinary team at Shenley, clients now have access to the entire Hampden team.

“We have all the latest facilities at our RCVS-approved veterinary hospital, should a pet need in-patient care or diagnostic tests, and we’ll be able to expand the range of services we offer to Shenley clients.”

Dr Cottis added: “We’re also proud to have a team of vets and nurses within Hampden Vets who have a range of special interests, including orthopaedics, exotic pet care, dentistry, ophthalmology, feline health, soft tissue surgery and diagnostic imaging.”

A spokesman for Best Friend Vets said: “We appreciate that this may be a big adjustment, but we want to reassure you that you and your pet can expect to receive the same experienced, passionate and quality care, just under a different name.”