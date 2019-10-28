Milton Keynes vets give advice to pet owners ahead of fireworks

A caring vets practice is compiling a list of all the firework displays in Milton Keynes so owners of frightened pets can be forewarned.

The Milton Keynes Veterinary Group is urging people to share the list on social media and add any omitted displays to it.

So far it has gathered details of 17 events, complete with locations and start times.

The first displays are on Friday, November 1 and the last is on Sunday, November 10.

The list is:

Friday, November 1

Scots Social Club, Bletchley, MK3 5BX, 7.30pm

Newport Pagnell Fireworks Display, Riverside Meadow, 7pm

Saturday, November 2

Fireworks Spectacular, Roman Park Residents Club, MK13 0RA, 6.30pm

Milton Keynes Village Superhero Fireworks, Milton Keynes Village Cricket Field, Milton Keynes Village, 6pm

Cranfield Fireworks Night, Cranfield United Football Club, MK43 0AA, 7pm

Fairfields School Fireworks, 6.30pm

Bletchley Rugby Club Fireworks, 8pm

Sunday, November 3

Milton Keynes Fireworks Spectacular, Campbell Park, MK9 4AD, 8pm

Fireworks Party, Herons Lodge Building Centre, Bradwell Road, MK8 9AA, 5.30pm

Olney Fireworks Display, Olney Recreation Ground off East Street, 6.45pm

Lakes Community Centre Fireworks, 6.30pm

Tuesday, November 5

Wolverton Fireworks, Western Road Recreation Ground, 6.30pm

Friday, November 8

Fireworks Night, Yardley Gobion Sports and Social Club, NN12 7UL, 7.30pm

Loughton School Fireworks Display, 6pm

Saturday, November 9

Old Stratford Community Hall Fireworks, 6pm

Deanshanger Sports Club Fireworks, 6.30pm

Sunday, November 10

That Fireworks Spectacular, Scots Club, Bletchley, MK3 5BX, 7pm

The practice has published the list on its Facebook page. It states: "If you know of any other firework displays in the area, please let us know. Please contact us if you require any advice regarding you pet during this time."