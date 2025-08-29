A Vietnamese restaurant in Milton Keynes could be open until 4am every day after applying to change its premises licence.

Ha Noi Vietnamese Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, based at Savoy Crescent in the city, has applied to the licensing authority at Milton Keynes City Council to change its opening hours, as well as when it can serve alcohol and provide live entertainment.

The venue and bar opened its doors earlier this month and pledged to become "a buzzing hotspot with live DJ nights."

It describes itself as "a bold new dining experience" and says it offers "weekly DJs, a late licence and a lively atmosphere."

Currently the venue is open from noon until 11pm from Sundays through to Thursdays, and from noon until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Shukriyah and Co Ltd has now applied to vary the premises licence, which would allow them to amend the opening hours to 11am until 4am from Monday until Sunday.

The venue has also applied to amend the hours for the sale of alcohol and providing entertainment in the form of live or recorded music to 11am until 3.30am every day, and to amend the hours for the provision of late night refreshment to 11pm until 3.30am daily.

The application for Hanoi Vietnamese Restaurant and Cocktail Bar can be viewed online through the city council’s website, with the closing date for representations either against or in support of the application being September 15.

