Milton Keynes volunteers needed to help charity’s young people

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is appealing to people in Milton Keynes to take part in a new adventure this spring…to volunteer.

The Barnardo’s Young People in Milton Keynes Short Breaks service is looking for volunteers to take part in activity based sessions for children and young people with additional support needs as part of the Caldecotte Xperience on the edge of town.

At the Saturday Club, the young people are engaged in fun and accessible activities such as climbing, sailing and caving with trained staff and volunteers, allowing parents and carers to have time for themselves, assured that their child is being well cared for and having new and exciting experiences.

The scheme allows young people with additional support needs to get a break from their parents, learn new skills and to get to know other children in the community, while at the same time giving parents respite from 24 hour care and the chance to focus on other children in the family.

Tony Sleight, Children’s Services Manager from Barnardo’s, said: “Our sessions at Caldecotte Xperience enable young people with additional support needs to fully participate in outdoor adventure learning and gives volunteers the opportunity to help these children develop their skills and build confidence which is extremely rewarding.

“We would love more people to come forward from Milton Keynes to help with the sessions - ideally people who can commit to at least one Saturday morning a month to help make a difference to a young person’s life”.

Local mum Karen Reynolds, whose son Jacob, aged 15, has autism and has been attending the sessions since July 2018, said: “I was a bit nervous to leave Jacob at first, but the team have been fantastic with him and he has really grown in confidence. The sessions mean that we can have a break and spend time with our two daughters as well as giving Jacob some independence and the chance to achieve some great skills”.

Jacob said: “The sessions are really good. My favourite activity is the climbing which I really enjoy. I’ve also made lots of new friends which has been fun.”

If you would like to find out about becoming a volunteer for Barnardo’s Young People in Milton Keynes Short Breaks service, please call 01908 232 006 or email jeremy.dann@barnardos.org.uk