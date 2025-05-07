Milton Keynes Walking Festival begins - and there's a jam-packed month of walks ahead
The MK Walking Festival starts today and it’s going to be the biggest and best ever, The Parks Trust has announced.
Over the next month, walking events will be held all over the city and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
The line-up includes literary walks, wildlife wanders, inclusive strolls, discovering new places, ambling in an orchard, and even an immersive story-telling stroll.
The festival kicked off this morning with a Mental Health Walk with MacIntyre.
