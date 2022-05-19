Milton Keynes Walking Festival proves big success

Almost 300 people joined in guided walks last weekend around some of the city’s most beautiful and biodiverse areas.

There were more than 20 walks ranging from gentle strolls through new parkland areas up to an epic 25-mile walk for those looking for a challenge.

The themes included art trails, walks for bird-watching beginners at the Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve and a Teddy Bear’s Picnic with storytime for the little ones at Linford Wood.

The Teddy Bears Picnic walk was enjoyed by parents and children alike

Another walk was titled From the Lake to the Brook and took people from Browns Wood to Caldecotte Lake.

Organised by The Parks Trust, this was the12th walking festival. It coincided with National Walking Month and was designed to help residents enjoy the city’s wealth of beautiful green spaces on foot.

This programme was The Parks Trust in partnership with Milton Keynes Council, MK Health Walks, Canal & River Trust and Electra, MK's Community Boat.