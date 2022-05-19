Milton Keynes welcomes its first female mayor for 10 years

New Mayor of MK Amanda Marlow was presented with her chain of office at the council's annual meeting

Conservative councillor Amanda Marlow officially took office at MK Councils annual general meeting last night (Wednesday).

She will be the 50th Milton Keynes mayor and the first female mayor in the borough since 2012.

And, touchingly, Sshe has chosen her eldest son James to be her Mayor’s Consort for the year, as she feels that the experience will help him to discover and learn more about the city he was born and raised in.

Mayor Marlow moved to Milton Keynes 35 years ago as a teenager and chose to make it her home. She later married Richard and raised her family.

She was first elected to the council in 2019, representing the Loughton and Shenley ward. Since then she has been the group secretary for MK Conservative Group and has served on several council committees, including two children's scrutiny committees, as well as being vice chair of the licensing and housing committees.

Mayor Marlow has a long-held interest in special educational needs and disabilities and is also vice chair of the governing body at The Redway School in Netherfield.

Over the next year, the she will oversee the local celebrations to mark HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, along with four UEFA Women’s Euro matches, including the semi final match, which are all being hosted at Stadium:MK.

She will be carrying out many engagements across the borough and championing Milton Keynes as a great place to live, work and visit.

The Mayor’s two local chosen charities for 2022/23 are MK SNAP, a charity working with adults with learning disabilities and specialist needs, and Medical Detection Dogs, who train dogs to support people with life-threatening health conditions

She succeeds outgoing Mayor Mohammed Khan.