Milton Keynes welcomes its youngest ever mayor
He was officially appointed at the city council’s annual meeting on Wednesday May 14 and will serve as First Citizen for 2025-26.
Mayor Lancaster moved to Milton Keynes at 22, seeking a fresh start in a city that has given him and many others the chance to thrive. His family ties to the city run deep, with relatives living in Bletchley for more than 45 years.
Elected to represent Tattenhoe as a councillor in 2019, Mayor Lancaster has served as Vice-Chair of the Licensing Committee and also served on the Planning Committee as well on Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish Council.
First elected as a Conservative, he later switched to join Labour.
A passionate advocate for sport, leisure and cultural services, Mayor Lancaster is focusing his term on encouraging everyone in the city to get involved in physical activity. These issues are close to his heart and the themes reflect the memory of his late father, a leisure and cultural services manager.
Mayor Lancaster said: “It’s a great honour to serve as Mayor of Milton Keynes, something I know that would have made my dad incredibly proud. As a keen sportsman, my term will focus on encouraging collaboration between communities and leisure services to ensure everyone has the same opportunities. I’m really excited to get started and meet all the wonderful communities across this great city.”