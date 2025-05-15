Milton Keynes welcomes its youngest ever mayor

Cllr James Lancaster has become the new Mayor of Milton Keynes – and, at the age of 31, the youngest ever for the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was officially appointed at the city council’s annual meeting on Wednesday May 14 and will serve as First Citizen for 2025-26.

Mayor Lancaster moved to Milton Keynes at 22, seeking a fresh start in a city that has given him and many others the chance to thrive. His family ties to the city run deep, with relatives living in Bletchley for more than 45 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elected to represent Tattenhoe as a councillor in 2019, Mayor Lancaster has served as Vice-Chair of the Licensing Committee and also served on the Planning Committee as well on Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish Council.

James Lancaster has been sworn in as the new Mayor of Milton Keynes

First elected as a Conservative, he later switched to join Labour.

A passionate advocate for sport, leisure and cultural services, Mayor Lancaster is focusing his term on encouraging everyone in the city to get involved in physical activity. These issues are close to his heart and the themes reflect the memory of his late father, a leisure and cultural services manager.

Mayor Lancaster said: “It’s a great honour to serve as Mayor of Milton Keynes, something I know that would have made my dad incredibly proud. As a keen sportsman, my term will focus on encouraging collaboration between communities and leisure services to ensure everyone has the same opportunities. I’m really excited to get started and meet all the wonderful communities across this great city.”