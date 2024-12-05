Milton Keynes wins a new title - as the UK capital of Pinot Noir wine

Milton Keynes is the Pinot Noir capital of the Uk, according to research

The news comes after leading wine merchant Laithwaites ran a special Grape Britain campaign to discover which wines were popular in which city.

It found a diverse range of tastes across the UK, but Milton Keynes came out as hands down Pinot Noir favourite.

People here drink more Pinot Noir per head than any other British town or city, say Laithwaites experts, who based their findings on the company’s sales figures for each region.

The preference highlights the city’s appreciation for “elegant and versatile wines that complement its modern and innovative spirit,” say Laithwaites. And Pinot Noir’s delicate notes of red cherries, strawberries and soft spice align with the city’s “dynamic and forward-thinking energy”, they believe.

Meanwhile, Birmingham was found to favour light-bodied Gamay, while Bristol leans toward Portuguese Fernão Pires and Nottingham was firmly in the Riesling camp. London is the capital of Melon de Bourgogne and residents in nearby Luton lean toward Moscatel, a sweeter wine.

Greg Roberts, who is Wine Educator at Laithwaites, said: “Milton Keynes’ preference for Pinot Noir is a perfect reflection of the city’s contemporary yet refined vibe.

“This data not only reveals what people love to drink but also tells a story about each town and city’s individual personality…It highlights how wine culture is changing across Britain, with each town and city embracing flavours that truly reflect its character,”

He added: "It’s exciting to see how local tastes shape what people drink. There’s a beautiful connection between where you live and what you enjoy in a glass. We hope these findings inspire wine lovers everywhere to explore new varieties that connect them to their hometown.”

Pinot Noir is a light-bodied red wine known for its bright acidity and silky tannins. Originating from Burgundy, France, this grape is grown worldwide and produces wines with flavours of ripe red fruit, earthy undertones, and a hint of spice.

Pinot Noir is incredibly versatile, pairing with poultry, mushroom dishes and even salmon, making it a favourite for both casual and formal occasions, say Laithwaites.