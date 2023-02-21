Milton Keynes woman finds long-lost mum almost 4,000 miles away after online DNA test

A Milton Keynes woman who was adopted as a baby has found her her long-lost mum and entire family in Canada after submitting her DNA to an online site

Laura Mclean, 32, was put up for adoption in 1990 by her mum Janine Henderson, 50, who wanted a better life for her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curious Laura grew up knowing she was adopted but didn't know her birth mum's name, age or location.

Laura Mclean and her birth mum Janine Henderson

She started searching last year and submitted a DNA sample to 23andMe after endless searches on Google and Facebook provided fruitless.

Two months after sending off her sample she got an email to say she'd matched with a "half-sister" in Canada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actually, the match was her aunt Leanne MacDonald, 35, who emailed to say: "We have been looking for you for years."

Within days she was Facetiming her mum Janine in an emotional video call, and finally they met for the first time in three decades.

Laura Mclean and her new found family. Photos: SWNS

Laura said: "I went through a washer machine of emotion. It was overwhelming but I was happy, no human could go through that and not find it overwhelming.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: "I didn't know what I was missing until I connected with my biological family. It felt like the experiences I have had in life up until now had really prepared me to handle this with resilience and positivity.

Janine, a mum of two from Ontario said: "The last time I saw her she was a baby and to see her as this young beautiful woman - I am not sure I can describe it.

"My words haven't caught up with my emotions yet. You go through so many emotions, to be part of her life again. I have been given a second chance and not many people get that chance."

Laura and Janine meet for the first time

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura had always known she was adopted.. “It was never a taboo subject - my family are very supportive,” she said.

She and her partner Abbie Sycamore, 28, flew to Canada to meet the family last September.

Janine said: "There were a lot of emotions...I didn't speak for the first time seeing her... I cried for 10 minutes."

Laura said: “We both had been quite honest and vulnerable. We both showed up with authenticity. She never felt like a stranger - it felt like I knew her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There was never resentment. There was never anger. I always had this gut instinct that I was wanted - we are very alike with our mannerisms and senses.”

After the successful two-week trip, Laura phoned Janine's husband Steven and told him she wanted to jump out of a box as a Christmas present.

She flew back to do that on December 22.

She said: " When I jumped out, she was in shock - we immediately burst into tears."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Janine said: "My family feels complete, it was an amazing experience, Laura and I both bonded so quickly. She fit into the dynamics of the family with no problem.

"I can't say how grateful I am to have this opportunity and I am not wasting a minute of it".