Milton Keynes woman hopes to win Miss Great Britain beauty title - at the age of 47

Ann Marie Robinson, who appeared in Channel 4’s Brookside for four days, was no stranger to the beauty pageant circuit in her younger days..

Competing from the age of 18, she has represented the UK in Mrs Universe and won Mrs British Empire, Miss Merseyside, Miss Manchester and Miss Wirral Globe before moving down from Liverpool with husband Karl, who is manager of Oxford United football club and a former manager of MK Dons.

Then last year Ann Marie discovered Miss Great Britain had introduceda new category for women aged 45 plus to compete for the title of ‘Ms Great Britain Classic’.

She said: “I am delighted that I have been chosen as a finalist … I believed my pageant days were well and truly over, so I am super excited to be dusting off my stilettos and taking the stage again!”

The competition takes place on October 21 and Ann Marie will be raising cash for two charities, Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish, which aims to eradicate Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

A co founder of Linford Wood-based BMR Health and Wellbeing, Ann Marie also hopes to raise awareness of mental health issues and break down the stigma of beauty pageants.

“I can certainly say that my experiences in the pageant world have most definitely improved my confidence. They give you a focus on self-care and a voice to share your platform,” she said.

"If any readers are thinking about entering, then I would say just go for it - step outside your comfort zone.”

As part of her job, Ann Marie deliver mental health first aid training and works with individuals and organisations on workplace wellbeing strategies.

"I want to continue to educate people in the world of mental health and continue to raise awareness of the importance of this topic area.”

She has set up a fundraising page for Cancer Research UK here and one for Alex’s Wish here.