Milton Keynes woman murdered by her husband had reported his sick abuse on numerous occasions, report reveals

An investigation has revealed how a tragic mum-of-two was murdered by her husband after slipping through the net of every single city agency designed to protect women from domestic abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was 43 when she was killed at her city home in January 2021. Her husband had stabbed her 18 times in a fenzied attack following a night of drinking and taking cocaine.

The death promoted a full-scale investigation by Safer MK, the city’s community safety partnership, to see if there were lessons to be learned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their report has now been published – and it’s a damning indictment of the numerous local agencies designed to help abused women.

The abuse had been reported many times by the wife. Picture posed by models

It describes how the desperate Asian wife, known only as Angelica, was regularly attacked, tortured and controlled by her husband during their 21-year marriage.

She had reached out over the years to police, GPs, her mental health team and therapist, the ambulance service, MK-Act domestic abuse charity, and even her child’s school. Yet nothing was actively done to protect her.

"It must have taken great courage for Angelica to disclose the abuse she was suffering to agencies. She clearly articulated to the school, the emergency department, mental health professionals, Children's Social Care and paramedics that she had been a victim of domestic abuse for many years. Yet her abuse was not recognised, understood or investigated,” the report reads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It outlines horrific examples of abuse, including one incident that caused Angelica to lose her unborn baby.

"As her pregnancy began to show, the perpetrator started calling her a "fat pig"... On one occasion, he caught her eating. He grabbed her by the throat, pushed her head down the toilet to make her sick and kicked her in the stomach. Shortly afterwards, she found out during a hospital scan that her unborn baby (seven months) had no heartbeat,” the report reads.

The family, which included two children aged 18 and five, moved to MK in 2007 and afterwards the husband tried to isolate Angelica from her family and friends. He stopped all visitors, told her what she could wear, where she could go and who she could see.

Her sister was so concerned that she contacted police, stating: “I basically want this info recorded for future, if she does go missing, commits suicide or he kills her."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one occassion the husband kicked Angelica in the back so hard that she need spinal surgery. Another time he forced morphine down her throat and locked her in the garden one rainy night. She phoned her sisters, crying, but begged them not to call the police, saying "he will kill me".

In October 2020 Angelica plucked up courage to leave her abuser and called MK-ACT. She was given the address of a refuge in High Wycombe – but no follow up call was ever made to help her get there.

Now Safer MK is ordering that the agencies involved in domestic abuse improve their communication and receive more training in the subject.

They also state that an independent domestic violence advisor (IDVA) should be appointed to work in the MASH (multi-agency safeguarding hub).

The report concludes: “A woman reporting domestic violence must always be respected, believed, understood, supported and treated with fairness and decency”.

Read the full report here.