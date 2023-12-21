News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Milton Keynes woman pays tribute to 'amazing loving husband' after sudden death as thousands raised in days

"He was an amazing loving husband and devoted father to his children, who he truly loved"
By Elisa Oricchio
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman from Milton Keynes is raising money for her late husband’s funeral and memorial.

Priscilla Osei has started a GoFundMe page in the hope of raising money for her late husband’s farewell.

Priscilla’s husband, Frank Addei, passed away suddenly from liver cancer last Friday morning (15th December).

Frank Addei GoFundMe pageFrank Addei GoFundMe page
Frank Addei GoFundMe page
Most Popular

On the GoFundMe page, Priscilla writes: ‘He was an amazing loving husband and devoted father to his children, who he truly loved.’

Priscilla has already raised over £2,000 towards her £10,000 goal to honour her husband.

More information can be found on her GoFundMe page here.

Related topics:Milton Keynes