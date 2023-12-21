Milton Keynes woman pays tribute to 'amazing loving husband' after sudden death as thousands raised in days
A woman from Milton Keynes is raising money for her late husband’s funeral and memorial.
Priscilla Osei has started a GoFundMe page in the hope of raising money for her late husband’s farewell.
Priscilla’s husband, Frank Addei, passed away suddenly from liver cancer last Friday morning (15th December).
On the GoFundMe page, Priscilla writes: ‘He was an amazing loving husband and devoted father to his children, who he truly loved.’
Priscilla has already raised over £2,000 towards her £10,000 goal to honour her husband.
More information can be found on her GoFundMe page here.