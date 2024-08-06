Milton Keynes woman reveals how she lost an incredible 8 stone in just 8 months
Laura Finlow, 42, found her weight rocketing after she lost her beloved mum to lung cancer.
She’d promised her mum she would give up smoking but turned to food instead, comfort eating to cope with the bereavement.
Juggling her grief with raising her children and starting a new job, Laura reached 19st 5lb, the heaviest she’d ever been, and suffered with high blood pressure and heart issues.
She endured sleepless nights and felt uncomfortable in her own body, leading her to shut herself off from friends and family.
The mum-of-three also began having weekly gallbladder attacks and was put on a surgery waiting list, while a liver scan revealed she had a fatty liver and was told she needed to lose weight to reverse it.
At her wit’s end she turned to The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan to take back control of her life. The programme provides people with a personal diet consultant, a tailored eating and weight loss plan and nutritious meals.
After just eight months, Laura had lost eight stone and is now down to 10st 9lbs.
"I've now lost the equivalent weight of all three of my children combined. I picked them all up the other day and truly struggled to hold them,” she said.
"How I ever carried that amount of weight is beyond incredible. Without The 1:1 Diet and my amazing consultant none of this would have ever been possible.”
Laura added: “With The 1:1 Diet I definitely had some really great days and weigh-ins, but there were some days I really struggled and things were incredibly hard, especially when I thought of my mum, but my consultant Fran was always there when I needed her.”
“I know every journey is different and I am learning so much about conventional food in the process. I currently have little to no pain with my gallbladder and that's all thanks to The 1:1 Diet.. I'm currently waiting on surgery but I know 100% I wouldn't have coped with the pain and the waiting time without The 1:1 Diet.”
