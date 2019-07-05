Milton Keynes woman takes first ever flight aged 95 to make lifelong dream come true and gets celebrity treatment at Luton Airport

A 95-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has taken her first ever flight to make her dream of visiting a Swiss lake come true and got the full celebrity treatment at Luton Airport.

Gladys Blackburn told staff in her Milton Court Care Home that she had always longed to go to Lake Geneva.

Gladys with easyJet Captain Mike French and First Officer Adam Payne

The caring home, which is in Kents Hill, promptly arranged a two day trip.

Gladys stepped on an easyJet plane at Luton Airport this week and was treated to a glass of bubbly by the staff.

She said: “I was over the moon. Being up in the clouds with a glass of champagne and a view of everything below – it was wonderful, better than I had imagined.

“I was nervous at first but I want to do it again now!"

Gladys in duty free

Milton Court Care Home worker Gemma Brooks described the nonagenarian as an “amazing bubbly character”.

She added: “Gladys had only ever travelled abroad by coach in her life. It’s always been a dream of hers to fly, and why should dreams have to change just because of your age?”

Head of passenger services at London Luton Airport Clare Armstrong said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to be involved in making Gladys fulfil a lifetime ambition.

"We look forward to welcoming her on next flight through London Luton Airport.”

L to R, Gemma Brooks from Milton Court Care Home, Friend Dolsie Moses, Gladys Blackburn and carer Nicolle Brooks

Gladys enjoying her dream trip