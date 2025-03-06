Milton Keynes woman to wear different hat every day this month to help brain tumour research

A woman whose husband has a brain tumour has come up with a novel way to raise cash for research into the disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Self-confessed hat lover Emma Carrick, 58, has pledged to wear a different hat every single day of the month of March.

She will select from her brimming wardrobe of 90 headpieces and carefully coordinated her outfit with each one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this month, Emma’s choices have included a red dragon, a blue trilby and a Feathers McGraw disguise hat.

Emma Carrick will wear 31 different hats this monht

Her initiative is timed to conincide with the national Wear a Hat Day 2025 on Friday March 28, an annual event designed to raise money for Brain Tumour Research charity.

It also marks the ninth year that Emma’s husband Brian has been living with a brain tumour, a grade 2 oligodendroglioma. Over the years Emma has raised money steadily for Brain Tumour Research and now hopes her hat stunt will bring the total to £10,000.

She said: “Brian’s MRI scans have been stable and his next one is in April. He experiences dizziness and has memory issues. He takes migraine inhibitors daily and in general he suffers with fatigue which often leaves him feeling frustrated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before Brian was diagnosed with the disease, Emma knew little about brain tumours, despite the fact that they kill more women under 35 than breast cancer.

Emma and Brian

“The fact that only 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since 2002 is shocking. Knowing that it’s the biggest cancer killer of children and under 40s than any other cancer breaks my heart,” she said.

“We must keep talking about brain tumours so that the decision makers and those with influence recognise the need for greater investment in research into the disease.”

The number of brain tumour diagnoses has increased by 11% in the last decade and there are more than 100 different types of brain tumour, making them notoriously difficult to find effective treatments for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma is hoping her hat stunt will raise vital awareness as well as funds. You can view her fundraising page here.

Some of Emma's hat collection

She said: “I keep on signing up for this event because I love hats. I’ve got a walk-in wardrobe which houses my collection of around 90 hats, all of them various shapes and sizes. Some are funny and some hold a sentimental value.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re grateful to Emma for choosing to support Brain Tumour Research once again and I doth my cap to her incredible effort and creativity which gets bigger year on year. We can’t wait to see the rest of her outfits and hats and wish her well in reaching her target. There are plenty of ways you can get involved with Brain Tumour Awareness Month by visiting braintumourresearch.org.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research and campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and ultimately to find a cure.

You can donate to the charity via Emma’s month-long Wear A Hat Day here.

Meanwhile, on March 28, Hotel La Tour at Central Milton Keynes has pledged to light up pink and yellow in honour of Brian.