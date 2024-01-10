Milton Keynes woman who devotes her life to pigs receives very special medal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A remarkable woman who rescues unwanted pigs has received a special honour for her extraordinary endeavours.

Jane Scott is to be presented with the prestigious British Citizen Award at the Palace of Westminster this month to mark her services to the community and education as well as pigs.

She began rescuing pet pigs that had been bought for hundreds of pounds as ‘micro’ species in 2016. The craze for these pets had taken the world by storm after socialite Paris Hilton had one called Princess Piglette and Victoria Beckham reportedly bought a pair for husband David.

Jane founded Curly Tails pig sanctuary in Milton Keynes

But the tiny piglets, despite their micro tag, often grew into huge porkers impossible to rear in the average house. As a result, they were often neglected, abandoned or euthanased.

Jane created a sanctuary on six acres of land in Drayton Road, Newton Longville, to rehabilitate the not-so-micro pigs and provide them with a happy future.

Curly Tails went gone from strength to strength and today the sanctuary is not only a save haven for dozens of pigs, but an educational platform offering unique opportunities for learning and volunteering.

It works in partnerships with educational and learning centres to provide tailored learning experiences and enrichment opportunities that have been recognised by schools, scout groups and institutions all over the area.

Jane Scott, founder of Curly Tails in Milton Keynes

The British Citizen Award is known as The People’s Honours and recognises extraordinary, everyday people from across the country for exceptional endeavor.

An awards spokesperson said: “Through Curly Tails, Jane has ingeniously merged education, mental health, and animal welfare, fostering an environment of holistic growth.

"The centre’s harmonious approach, with human and animal interactions, has had a profound impact on individuals of all ages and backgrounds. This promotes positive mental health, instils confidence, and empowers people to find their self-worth.

“Jane’s focus on education is evident in the interactive sanctuary visits, which provide invaluable learning experiences promoting empathy and kindness."