Milton Keynes woman who repeatedly punched and insulted disabled pensioner is spared jail

A woman who repeatedly punched and verbally assaulted a disabled pensioner while drunk has been spared immediate jail today (Tuesday).

The judge said he hoped a lenient sentence would help 41-year-old Kimberley Sinclair get over her alcohol addiction.

Amersham Crown Court court heard that Sinclair, who lives in Bletchley, was inebriated when she attempted to rob a 71-year-old woman who was collecting her pension.

Sinclair was given a suspended sentence

The elderly victim was violently assaulted when she resisted a bid to steal her money.

Sinclair admitted a charge of assault with intent to rob and was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, provided that she attends alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity.

Judge Jonathan Cooper said: "Your victim was a disabled person who was collecting her pension. You asked her for her phone and then you asked for money to help you get home. When she resisted, it all became violent.

"In your anger, you referred to her in derogatory terms, referencing her disability. That was utterly disgraceful behaviour."

Judge Cooper considered mitigating circumstances in the case, namely that this was Sinclair's first sentence, and that she had never been to prison before.

"At the age of 41, it's fair to say this behaviour was wholly out of character," said Judge Cooper to Sinclair. "You have been completely remorseful and you understood that there can be no excuse for your behaviour."

Iwona Boesche, mitigating for Sinclair, provided details of Sinclair's difficult background, saying: "This 41 year-old woman has travelled. She suffered abuse as a child and was a victim of domestic abuse."

Judge Cooper also acknowledged that Sinclair, whose case had been delayed for about six months, had already spent a lot of time in custody.

He said: "You have used that time well and have come to realise and address a number of your difficulties. I have decided to give you a sentence which will allow the good work that you have done to continue."

Ms Boesche added: "She (Sinclair) has taken to heart what the judge has said. She has come to realise that alcohol is at the heart of many of her problems."

