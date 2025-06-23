A Milton Keynes woman has won a charity singing challenge after deciding to take part in memory of her late grandfather.

Chloe Berridge, 29, took part in the Stroke Association’s Sing4Stroke Challenge in memory of her grandad Alf Dewis, who died earlier this year.

Chloe won in the Best Cover Song category with her version of the song For Good, which she also performed at her grandfather’s funeral.

Individuals were challenged to submit videos of themselves singing to have the chance of winning a golden microphone trophy.

The challenge took place as part of Stroke Awareness Month, which ran during May, with Chloe choosing to take part in memory of her grandad.

“Grandad lived a wonderful, long life and always did what he could to help others - not just within the community, but especially his family, who were his whole world,” Chloe explained.

“He was always a huge support to me and encouraged me to keep doing what I love - that’s singing!

“He had started donating monthly to the Stroke Association after experiencing a series of mini strokes, and I want to continue his legacy by supporting the charity in his honour.

“This song has always resonated with me, and now it means even more - the lyrics describe perfectly what he means to me.”

Every year around 100,000 people in the UK experience a stroke, with singing proven to be a powerful tool during individuals’ recoveries.

Amy Spencer, mass participation manager at the Stroke Association, said: “Every stroke is different and so is every recovery, but we know that singing after a stroke can help improve communication skills and emotional wellbeing.

“We are so grateful to Chloe for taking on our Sing4Stroke challenge and sharing her story so openly.

“By getting involved, people like Chloe are helping us make a real difference in the lives of over 1.4 million stroke survivors across the UK.”

The other categories in the event were Best Original Song and Best Group Performance, and individuals were able to record videos of themselves either singing at home or at an organised public event.

