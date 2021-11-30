Milton Keynes YMCA launches 'Miracle on Noth Sixth Street' Christmas appeal

The YMCA has launched a special Miracle on North Sixth Street appeal so its residents can make music this Christmas.

The charity is aiming to raise £1,500 to build a music room at the CMK campus.

A spokesman said: "We all have our own favourite Christmas song and this year our Christmas Appeal is all about music. We all know how important music can be and the benefits of music for young people are proven. Music can help to reduce anxiety, improve confidence and even help young people better deal with trauma."

YMCA residents are keen to make music

The spokesman added: "Many of our residents are passionate about music, and following two successful Open Mic Nights have asked for some equipment on campus so they can make and produce their own tracks. You can help make this dream a reality by supporting our Christmas Appeal."

"The music room will be a great place for YMCA residents to be expressive, build their confidence and channel their creativity. It will be a great environment for residents to write, play and perform music! We can't wait to showcase some of their talents."

Mark Smith, YMCA Employment and Activities Manager is passionate about the project and is running a double marathon around Milton Keynes to fundraise for it. ‘He will be walking and cycling around the redways of MK on Thursday December 9, starting at 8am and continuing until he completes the challenge,