Milton Keynes Young Farmers pitch in to help flooded farms in Yorkshire

Newport Pagnell Young Farmers club pitched in to help Yorkshire farms devastated by floods.

The members collected donations of animal feed and forage from farms across the area.

Young farmers of MK do their bit to help stricken Yorkshire counterparts

Mark Cowan from CMG Rescue Services kindly supplied a lorry and driver to deliver the donations.

Members followed the lorry up and met up with Yorkshire club Reeth YFC ,who helped them organise the distribution to grateful farmers in the area.

They also visited some of the farmers in the area who have been so badly affected by the extreme weather that caused such devastation to their farms.

Newport Pagnell Young Farmers is a small club with current members ages ranging from 13 to early twenties.