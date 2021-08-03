Milton Keynes's famous 1980s Homeworld exhibition remembered 40 years on
The homes can still be seen today
A plot of land Bradwell Common became of international importance in 1981, when it houses the prestigious Homeworld exhibition.
Commissioned by the former Milton Keynes Development Corporation, the ambitious undertaking put Milton Keynes firmly on the map as leader in innovative housing design.
Thirty-six homes were built, ranging from studios to five-bedroom homes, and all still stand today.
Developers from countries including Britain, Canada, Denmark, Sweden and New Zealand were invited to take a plot and build the house design of their dreams. They included from The Pyramid house, The Glass house, The House with no nails, The House where the roof is also the walls, The Flexible house, The Clipper house and The Computerised house.
Much of the focus was on energy saving and ideas that are commonplace now, such as solar panels, were thought to be revolutionary all those years ago.
Some of the emphasis was on quick build, with developers proving that a home could go up in a matter of weeks.
The exhibits could either be demolished or sold after the exhibition - but none were demolished.
During the exhibition's opening month of May alone, more than 150,000 people paid to visit. Posters advertised special rail deals, aimed at attracting commuters to come and live in Milton Keynes.
Today more homes have been added to the site and some of the original Homeworld designs have been extended or altered slightly. But you can walk around the area and see them.
An information panel and directions can be found at the end of Downley Avenue, near Summerfield School.