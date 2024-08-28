Mini entrepreneurs at Milton Keynes primary school show how to turn £1 into more than £2000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Budding business experts in the form of primary school children have shown their entrepreneurial spirit to help save little lives.

Giles Brook school at Tattenhoe this week donated a whopping £2,235.96 to the Neonatal Unit at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

And the fundraising effort began with each Year 6 pupil being given a £1 coin and told to “grow it”.

They each set up a mini business, baking cakes, walking dogs, washing cars and carrying out lots of other inventive activities to make their money grow and grow.

Young Giles Brook school pupils present their fundraising cheque to Milton Keynes Hospital Charity

Finally, they held a special Little Lives Marketplace Day to boost the fund even further.

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity said: “We couldn't be more thankful and proud of these inspiring children and everyone who has supported their fundraising for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity to date.

“Every year, they show true entrepreneurial spirit to raise money for the Neonatal Unit at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust through their ‘Grow your £1’ challenge.”

Giles Brook School prides itself on providing a safe, nurturing environment where children can flourish to become assured and independent young people, who thrive on challenge, and are motivated to learn.

“We see ourselves at the heart of the community with a terrific team of staff and governors who really do their utmost in the best interests of the children,” said a spokeperson.

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is dedicated to supporting all wards and departments at Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH). It helps enhance patient and family experience, making a difference through fundraising, volunteering, and developing projects with MKUH staff.