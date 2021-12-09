Mini Olympic event organised to amuse and feed hundreds of children in Milton Keynes this Christmas

A former Olympian basketball player is pitching in to provide entertainment and food for children on free school meals during the Christmas holidays.

The 5 On It Foundation have organised a two day Olympic themed event at The Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton on Tuesday December 21 and Wednesday December 22.

The Nutri Troops programme is designed for children aged six to 11.

Volleyball player Peter Bakare will head the games

Olympian volleyball player Peter Bakare and other sports coaches will head the games and fun. And the children will receive a hot lunch on both days and a Nutri Troops Goody Bag .

The caring team at St Marks Meals in MK will ensure they are also given all the ingredients to go home and make a meal both evenings for a family of four.

Peter said the 5 On It and Nutri Troops free holiday camps are empowering the children to live a healthy lifestyle. He is a strong advocate for the importance of free activities and meals for children during the school holidays, as he himself received this support as a child.

He said: "You know, for myself growing up, I know what it feels like when one of the most important meals you get is at school. It is so hard for families at the minute, so, these kinds of things are really important."

Peter’s family also received food support from a local charity working with homeless people and local families. He used to spend every day practicing basketball at a court at their community centre, which is where he first got into playing sport.

The Olympian event is in support of the government’s HAF scheme, in partnership with Milton Keynes Council's Winter Activities and Food Programme, which promises free activities and meals for thousands of free school meal children throughout the holidays. You can see a list of activities on offer here.

Participants in the event will be taken on a digital adventure through Nutri Troops magical world, filled with characters linked to healthy and unhealthy lifestyles, combining the impact of both activity and nutrition. Nutri Troops teaches children how to live a healthy and active lifestyle through interactive

games, stories and real-world challenges.