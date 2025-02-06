Minister for Artificial Intelligence to open new AI exhibition in Milton Keynes today

The UK’s Minister for Artificial Intelligence Feryal Clark will throw open the doors to a new exhibition at Bletchley Park today, where visitors can immerse themselves in ‘The Age of AI’.

One of the birthplaces of modern computing, Bletchley Park was made famous by the pioneering work of the likes of Alan Turing and Gordon Welchman. These Second World War codebreakers were among the first people in the world to use codes and complex data to train machines – a process which is the lifeblood of modern-day AI development.

Its status as one of the cradles of Artificial Intelligence also saw Bletchley Park staging the world’s first summit dedicated to AI safety hosted by the UK in November 2023. The breakthroughs born at Bletchley Park have laid the foundations for today’s modern tech world, and it’s technologies like AI which are now central to the UK Government’s Plan for Change.

The Prime Minister kicked off the year by setting out a new blueprint for how the technology can turbocharge growth and boost living standards, and this new exhibit will allow visitors to explore the remarkable transformations AI is already delivering in all walks of life.

Just two days ago, the government announced the launch of a world-leading trial where doctors will use AI to spot cases of breast cancer quicker than ever before. Backed by £11 million in government support, this will see almost 700,000 women taking part in a test to see how cutting-edge AI tools can speed up diagnoses – revolutionising how we detect and beat a disease which will touch all of us over the course of our lives.

AI is also being put to work in classrooms, reducing the burden of admin for teachers so they can spend more time in front of the whiteboard to ensure young minds can get the most out of their education.

The technology is also being increasingly put to work by businesses up and down the country, as IMF estimates show that if AI is fully embraced it could boost productivity by as much as 1.5 percentage points every year. That productivity revolution could be worth up to an average of £47 billion to the UK every year over a decade, showing the potential of the technology to help us live healthier, happier, and more productive lives.

Mr Clark said: “This exhibit will take people on a remarkable journey - exploring how this incredible technology is changing our lives for the better.

“It’s leading to faster diagnoses for horrendous diseases like cancer, sparking new drug and treatment breakthroughs for people across the country, and even helping us in the fight against climate change.

“Honouring the legacy of those early pioneers in Buckinghamshire some eight decades ago, we’ve put their breakthroughs at the heart of our Plan for Change – using AI to deliver better lives and new opportunities for everyone in Britain.”

The opening of the exhibition comes just days ahead of the AI Action Summit which will be hosted by France. Discussions at the event will also centre on how AI can drive forward change in all walks of life, including the technology’s transformations for the world of work, and how it can be harnessed in the public interest.