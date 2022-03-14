Miracle Milton Keynes baby born weighing just 15oz is home at last

A baby born weighing just 15oz has finally been allowed home after almost five months in special care.

Little Lily Bickerdike-Guile defied all odds to survive when she was delivered prematurely, along with her identical twin Daisy, to Wolverton grandmother Cheryl Guile last October.

Sadly Daisy, who was the bigger twin at 1lb 1oz, lost her fight for life at the age of two weeks. But Lily continued to amaze doctors with her progress and has become one of the smallest-born babies to survive in the UK.

Lily is home

Cheryl Guile and her partner Ray Bickerdale launched a special Facebook page to publish daily updates of Lily and it is followed by thousands of people.

When they posted a video of the first time the tiny tot was strong enough to cry, it attracted an astonishing 7.6 million views.

On Friday the proud parents were finally able to take Lily home to meet her brothers Dylan, aged 15, Charlie, nine, and sister Stephanie, who is 13. Lily also has an older sister Sophie, who is mum to one-year-old Summer.

Cheryl, who is 38, and a support worker for the Salvation Army, discovered she was as unexpectedly pregnant with twins on granddaughter Summer's first birthday.

Cheryl and Ray took their daughter home on Friday

Once we got over the shock, we were over the moon," she said.

But her waters broke at 23 weeks and four days and doctors decided the babies were safer out than in after her tests showed signs of an infection.

The twins, particularly Lily, were even smaller than expected for dates and they were given a 20% chance of survival by the experts at Oxford's John Radcliffe hospital, which has a specialist unit for extremely premature babies.

At first Cheryl and Ray were not allowed to touch their daughter, as her skin was as fragile as tissue paper. Her hand was the same size as an adult fingernail.

Lily enjoys her bottle

The couple never even fully saw Lily's face until January, because it had always been covered in tubes connected to the machines that help her breathe and feed.

But by Christmas, the tiny tot was stable enough to be transferred to the neonatal unit to Milton Keynes Hospital, where she has been cared for until now.

"Lily and her twin sister came into this world without much chance of survival," said Cheryl. "Sadly our beautiful Daisy was taken to heaven at two weeks and three days old. But Lily has gone from under 1lb to a healthy 7lb.

"She has overcome opioid addiction, chronic lung disease, sepsis, bone disease, hyperthyroidism and much more. She had 48 different medications in Oxford and 27 more in MK. She has touched the hearts of so many. Her first cry has been viewed 7.6 million times to date from people all over the globe.

The parents took Lily to visit her twin's memorial garden

"She is our little miracle princess."

Cheryl and Ray have thanked all the staff who have cared for Lily at the two hospitals.

"We are so thankful to all the hospital staff. They work real life miracles," said Cheryl.

"You are all truly amazing and we are so grateful to be able to leave with our princess nearly five months after her and her twin sister came into this world. Thank you all for travelling this heartbreaking but beautiful journey with our family."

Cheryl said Lily is loving being at home with her family. She has a tube to assist with feeding but needs no oxygen.

"She sleeps well but we don’t sleep because all we want to do is watch her and be with her, it still feels surreal that she is here after all she has been through.

Lily when she was first born

Lily's first trip out in the pram was to visit the memorial garden the family made for her twin Daisy. "It was emotional but beautiful," said Cheryl.

"Lily is smashing every goal possible. She’s a true miracle baby, tougher than anyone we have ever known," she said Cheryl.

"Our girls touched so many peoples hearts and I will continue to update the Facebook page with Lily’s progress at home.