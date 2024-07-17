Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Badly-informed activists have smashed up a factory in MK which they wrongly claim is involved in supplying machinery to a company that allegedly produces Israeli weapons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Palestine Action group launched their attack during Sunday night on Mount Farm Industrial estate at Bletchley.

Their target was the premises of an company called Hydrafeed, a family-run business that supplies automation equipment for CNC turning and milling applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The activists claim the company supplies machinery to Bristol-based Elbit Systems UK, which in turn provides military equipment to the British Armed Forces.

Palestine Action has carried out numerous attacks on premises

But Palestine Action alleges Elbit also supplies weapons used in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

However, the company has vehemently denied the claims.

But the group somehow identified Hydrafeed as a target, even though the company insists it has never supplied anything to Elbit at any time.

It is understood the unwarranted attack caused hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage to the premises and equipment. A video posted by Palestine Action on its social media pages features alarming smashing and banging noises as items are systematically destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hydrafeed managing director Martyn Page said in a statement after the attack: “You may have heard through various social media and news channels that Hydrafeed have been targeted by political activists who wrongly believe that Hydrafeed supply machinery to Elbit Systems.“Hydrafeed would like to inform all of our customers and suppliers that we have absolutely no connection with the aforementioned company.“We do not supply and never have supplied Elbit Systems with any of our products...This act of vandalism on Hydrafeed’s property and machines was completely unfounded.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Elbit said claims that the Bristol facility supplies the Israeli military are "false".

Palestine Action’s post on X (formerly Twitter) describes how its activists destroyed Hydrafeed.

It states: “Actionists climb down a rope ladder from Hydrafeed’s factory roof, to break inside… The contents inside were dismantled before they all left without detection.”

Police are now investigating the incident.