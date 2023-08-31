News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Missing 12-year-old from Milton Keynes is found during the night

She is safe and well, say police
By Sally Murrer
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read

A missing 12-year-old has been found safe and well overnight, say police in Milton Keynes.

The girl had not been seen since Tuesday and the police put out a public appeal yesterday (Wednesday) to trace her.

They asked people to dial 999 if they saw the youngster.

Today they have put out an update to say she was found during the night.

"We'd like to thank everyone for sharing our appeal to help locate her,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.