Missing 12-year-old from Milton Keynes is found during the night
She is safe and well, say police
By Sally Murrer
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
A missing 12-year-old has been found safe and well overnight, say police in Milton Keynes.
The girl had not been seen since Tuesday and the police put out a public appeal yesterday (Wednesday) to trace her.
They asked people to dial 999 if they saw the youngster.
Today they have put out an update to say she was found during the night.
"We'd like to thank everyone for sharing our appeal to help locate her,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.