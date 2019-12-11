Missing 13-year-old schoolgirl WAS planning to come to Milton Keynes, family reveals

Reported sightings of missing 13-year-old Atlanta Butler at a boyfriend's house in Milton Keynes have proved false, her family has revealed.

As the desperate search for the schoolgirl reaches its sixth day, fears are growing for her welfare.

CCTV captured Atlanta looking young and unsure as she boards the train

Police have set up the special Operation Appledore to search for her and are appealing for anybody who has information to contact them immediately.

Atlanta, who did not have a phone, disappeared from her home in Sandy on the morning of Thursday December 5. She has links to MK and it is thought she was making her way over here to see friends.

But it is now understood that the friends have confirmed they did not meet her.

To get to MK by train, Atlanta would need to go into London then catch a train out again.

Atlanta has been missing for six days now

CCTV has picked her up boarding the 10.56am train at Sandy rail station on December 5. she looks very young and slightly unsure in the picture.

There is now another confirmed sighting of Atlanta at Kings Cross station at 12.15pm – but after that there is a complete blank.

Her aunt Jayne Clarke said: "It seems Atlanta may have been trying to get to MK by train, which from her home in Sandy would mean going to Kings Cross and then back to MK via Euston. But a message to a friend suggests she got lost in London."

She added: “All her media accounts are/have been looked into and have led to nothing.

“Atlanta did not have a phone with her but of course may have or have access to one now. She took a Kindle Fire, which has not been used since 3.03 on Thursday when we assume the battery was flat.

“Many reported sightings of her at a boyfriends in MK have been followed up and have not led to her. If you're reading this Atty please come to a safe place, we don't care where you go as long as you are safe. There's so much love out there for you.”

Jayne is urging readers to share Facebook posts and display Atlanta's photo.

Atlanta is 5ft 1in tall with straight dark hair. She was wearing white jeans, a black cropped hoodie and white Nike Superstars trainers when she disappeared and she had a black shoulder bag with her.

Jayne said: “Please help us get her home safely.. we are grateful for any help and desperate for news.”

Anybody with information should call Beds police on 101 quoting Operation Appledore or reference 198.