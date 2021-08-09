Missing 14-year-old from Cranfield has been found
Joshua has been found safe and well
Monday, 9th August 2021, 9:29 am
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 9:30 am
A missing teenage boy from Cranfield has been found.
Joshua, 14, who was reported missing on Wednesday (4 August) from his home in Cranfield, and Leo, 17, who was last seen at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday (3 August) at his home in Wixams, have both been found and are safe and well.
Bedfordshire Police would like to thank the members of the public and the media who shared the appeal for the missing boys, which assisted greatly in the search.