Missing 15-year-old girl has now not been seen for three weeks since she disappeared from Milton Keynes
Police are urging people to call 999 if she see her
By Sally Murrer
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Police have issued a further appeal to find a missing schoolgirl who has not been seen for more than three weeks.
Macey, who lives in Milton Keynes, is only 15 years old.
She was last seen on June 5 at 4.20pm, say police.
Macey is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, and has a fake nose stud resembling a gemstone.
A police spokesman said today: “We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in tracing missing girl Macey from Milton Keynes.
“If you see her, 999, quoting reference number 43230247007.”