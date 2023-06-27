News you can trust since 1981
Missing 15-year-old girl has now not been seen for three weeks since she disappeared from Milton Keynes

Police are urging people to call 999 if she see her
By Sally Murrer
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read

Police have issued a further appeal to find a missing schoolgirl who has not been seen for more than three weeks.

Macey, who lives in Milton Keynes, is only 15 years old.

She was last seen on June 5 at 4.20pm, say police.

Macey is only 15 and has been missing for three weeksMacey is only 15 and has been missing for three weeks
Macey is only 15 and has been missing for three weeks
Macey is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, and has a fake nose stud resembling a gemstone.

A police spokesman said today: “We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in tracing missing girl Macey from Milton Keynes.

“If you see her, 999, quoting reference number 43230247007.”