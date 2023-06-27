Police have issued a further appeal to find a missing schoolgirl who has not been seen for more than three weeks.

Macey, who lives in Milton Keynes, is only 15 years old.

She was last seen on June 5 at 4.20pm, say police.

Macey is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, and has a fake nose stud resembling a gemstone.

A police spokesman said today: “We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in tracing missing girl Macey from Milton Keynes.