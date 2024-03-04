Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 92-year-old woman has miraculously survived a whole night outside in a freezing field in pouring rain after she fell to the ground and could not get up.

The woman, called Anna, had last been seen at 6.15pm on Friday night in the Dovecote area of Newport Pagnell.

Her worried family reported her missing to police, who put out an public appeal to help find her. But there was no response.

Members of the Buckinghamshire Search and Rescue Team found 92-year-old Anna alive after she had been missing for 16 hours in Milton Keynes

On Saturday morning the Buckinghamshire Search and Rescue team were called by police and asked to join the hunt.

A team of volunteers trained to help in searching for missing vulnerable people, they are part of the national Search and Rescue organisation.

Team members, who all have other full-time jobs, arrived at Bury Field Common in Newport Pagnell at around 10am, 16 hours after Anna had gone missing.

Within minutes they noticed a shape on the ground, partly hidden by dense undergrowth.

“It was the lady. She had obviously fallen and couldn’t get up. She was soaked through, freezing cold and unresponsive. It was a severe case of hyperthermia,” said their spokesperson.

But incredibly Anna was alive, and swiftly the team’s trained medics wrapped her up in insulating blankets and tried to raise her body temperature.

"Luckily there were four levels of medics on that team and three team leaders. They knew exactly what to do and they carried all the equipment they needed,” said the spokesperson.

They wrapped Anna up on a stretcher and cared for her before the ambulance arrived. Today she is recovering slowly and steadily in hospital after her ordeal.

"It is a miracle she survived,” said the search and rescue spokesperson. “The temperature that night was four degrees and it was pouring with rain. It’s only down her her own strength that she survived.”

Anna, who was not dressed for such extreme weather, had fallen only a short distance away from the entrance of the field. Normally the area is very well used by dog walkers but the pouring rain had prevented people from going out during the hours she was missing.