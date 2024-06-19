Missing children found safe after they left Thorpe Park during day trip from Milton Keynes
The trio, Khandi 14, Amelia nine and Malik, seven, were found safe and well in London following a desperate search by officers after they left the Surrey theme park.
They have now been returned to their homes.
The police confirmed the children had been with an adult carer at the park.
A statement from Surrey Police said they would try to establish the circumstances around the incident.
It said: “The three children who went missing after having spent the day at Thorpe Park in Chertsey yesterday afternoon (17 June), have been found safe and well in London.
The three children, Khandi, 14, Amelia, 9, and Malik, 7, had been in the company of an adult carer while at Thorpe Park and had travelled to Surrey from Milton Keynes.
Having carried out further enquiries, we do not believe any of the children came to any harm while they were missing. All three children have now been returned to their homes.
We will continue to work with our partner agencies to establish the circumstances in relation to this incident."
North Surrey Detective Superintendent Trevor Struthers added: “We appreciate the concern that this incident caused, especially given the children’s ages and the fact that they were missing overnight.
“Our officers and staff have worked tirelessly to locate the three of them and we are all relieved that they have been found safe.
“We have received a huge amount of information and information and support from both the public and the media and we would like to thank everyone who provided information and shared our appeal.”