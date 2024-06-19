Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say they are looking into the circumstances after three children who visited Thorpe Park from Milton Keynes went missing overnight.

The trio, Khandi 14, Amelia nine and Malik, seven, were found safe and well in London following a desperate search by officers after they left the Surrey theme park.

They have now been returned to their homes.

The police confirmed the children had been with an adult carer at the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children were reported to have left the park. Photo: Smithr32

A statement from Surrey Police said they would try to establish the circumstances around the incident.

It said: “The three children who went missing after having spent the day at Thorpe Park in Chertsey yesterday afternoon (17 June), have been found safe and well in London.

The three children, Khandi, 14, Amelia, 9, and Malik, 7, had been in the company of an adult carer while at Thorpe Park and had travelled to Surrey from Milton Keynes.

Having carried out further enquiries, we do not believe any of the children came to any harm while they were missing. All three children have now been returned to their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will continue to work with our partner agencies to establish the circumstances in relation to this incident."

North Surrey Detective Superintendent Trevor Struthers added: “We appreciate the concern that this incident caused, especially given the children’s ages and the fact that they were missing overnight.

“Our officers and staff have worked tirelessly to locate the three of them and we are all relieved that they have been found safe.