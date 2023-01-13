A girl from Milton Keynes who was reported earlier this week as missing has been found.

Thames Valley Police can confirm Atlanta has been located safe and well.

Advertisement

Officers would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

Missing girl Atlanta has been found

> Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK

> 170,000 people are reported missing every year

Advertisement

> There are 353,000 reported missing incidents every year

> Of the 170,000 people reported missing nearly 98,000 are adults and more than 70,000 are children

Advertisement

> Of the 353,000 reported incidents, more than 137,000 incidents are adults and almost 215,000 incidents are children