Missing girl from Milton Keynes found safe and well

Police extend thanks to the public for their help

By News Team
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A girl from Milton Keynes who was reported earlier this week as missing has been found.

Thames Valley Police can confirm Atlanta has been located safe and well.

Officers would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

Missing girl Atlanta has been found
