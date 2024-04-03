Missing girls from Milton Keynes, both 13, 'believed to have travelled to London'

Police appeal after two girls from Milton Keynes go missing.
By Stewart Carr
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:35 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 16:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are urging the public to come forward with information after two girls from Milton Keynes went missing.

Sasha and Kimberley, both aged 13, are believed to be together.

They were last seen in the Wavendon Gate area at around 5.30pm yesterday (2/4).

Sasha (left) and Kimberley (right), both aged 13, have gone missing from Milton Keynes. They are believed to have travelled to London togetherSasha (left) and Kimberley (right), both aged 13, have gone missing from Milton Keynes. They are believed to have travelled to London together
Sasha (left) and Kimberley (right), both aged 13, have gone missing from Milton Keynes. They are believed to have travelled to London together
Most Popular

Sasha is black, at around 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build. She was wearing black flared leggings, a red cropped hooded-jumper, a black top and black trainers.

Kimberley is also black, at around 5ft 5ins tall and of large build. She was wearing dark leggings, a grey hooded-jumper, white socks and black and white converse trainers.

They are believed to have travelled to London, possibly to the Hackney area.

Inspector Steve Brisley-Health, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of both Sasha and Kimberley, who have not been seen since yesterday evening.

“I am appealing to anyone who knows of their whereabouts to please report any information via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43240151198.

“If you see either of them, please contact us on 999.”

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice