Missing girls from Milton Keynes, both 13, 'believed to have travelled to London'

Police are urging the public to come forward with information after two girls from Milton Keynes went missing.

Sasha and Kimberley, both aged 13, are believed to be together.

They were last seen in the Wavendon Gate area at around 5.30pm yesterday (2/4).

Sasha is black, at around 5ft 5ins tall and of medium build. She was wearing black flared leggings, a red cropped hooded-jumper, a black top and black trainers.

Kimberley is also black, at around 5ft 5ins tall and of large build. She was wearing dark leggings, a grey hooded-jumper, white socks and black and white converse trainers.

They are believed to have travelled to London, possibly to the Hackney area.

Inspector Steve Brisley-Health, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of both Sasha and Kimberley, who have not been seen since yesterday evening.

“I am appealing to anyone who knows of their whereabouts to please report any information via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43240151198.