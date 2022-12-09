A man who went missing from Milton Keynes has been located, police can confirm.

Officers say that Rui, aged 28, has been located by officers from the Metropolitan police in London.

Advertisement

> Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.

Police can confirm that Rui, aged 28, was located by officers from the Metropolitan police in London

Missing People is the only UK charity dedicated to reconnecting missing people and their loved ones. Call their confidential Helpline on 116 000 for advice