Missing man from Milton Keynes located in London area
Police have confirmed he is safe
By News Team
3 hours ago - 1 min read
A man who went missing from Milton Keynes has been located, police can confirm.
Officers say that Rui, aged 28, has been located by officers from the Metropolitan police in London.
