Missing Milton Keynes girl found after lengthy search
She was located safely this morning
Monday, 9th August 2021, 11:26 am
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 11:28 am
A 15-year-old Milton Keynes girl who went missing for more than a week has been found this morning.
Police had become increasingly concerned for the welfare of Atlanta Butler after she vanished on Saturday July 31.
She was last seen at the Tesco Superstore in Wolverton at 12pm on that day.
A police spokesman said this morning: "Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a girl who went missing from Milton Keynes has been found. Atlanta Butler, aged 15 from Milton Keynes was located safely this morning."
He added: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find her."