Missing Milton Keynes girl found after lengthy search

A 15-year-old Milton Keynes girl who went missing for more than a week has been found this morning.

Police had become increasingly concerned for the welfare of Atlanta Butler after she vanished on Saturday July 31.

She was last seen at the Tesco Superstore in Wolverton at 12pm on that day.

Police have thanked the public for helping

A police spokesman said this morning: "Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a girl who went missing from Milton Keynes has been found. Atlanta Butler, aged 15 from Milton Keynes was located safely this morning."